Graham, McMaster criticize sweeping voting rights bill

He framed other portions of the bill in broad terms, saying it would move redistricting responsibilities from states to the federal government, require automatic voter registration, and send ballots to people who don't even request them.

The proposal as written would require states to shift federal voter registration from an opt-in to an opt-out process for people providing information to agencies during processes like getting driver's licenses, according to The Brennan Center for Justice. It would require states to establish independent commissions to draw redistricting maps. It would not force states to send ballots to voters who didn't ask for them, though it would require mailing out ballot application forms to all registered voters before federal elections.

And it would function in opposition to the proposals restricting voting access that have sprung up in Republican-controlled statehouses this year. Fueled by former President Donald Trump's false claims of a stolen 2020 presidential election, Republican lawmakers have proposed adding new barriers to voting including requiring photo IDs, limiting ballot drop box locations and access, and cutting down on early voting hours.

In South Carolina, where photo IDs are already mandatory and drop boxes aren't allowed, lawmakers haven't debated the broad changes sought in the other states.