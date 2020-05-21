Fort Jackson has more recovered COVID-19 cases than active ones

FORT JACKSON -- Fort Jackson leadership today announced that since April 30, the post has more recovered COVID-19 cases than active ones with no hospitalizations.
The first two recovered soldiers graduated Basic Combat Training May 14.
"The screening and health protection procedures put in place early at Fort Jackson helped protect the trainees and all the workforce," said Fort Jackson Commander Brig. Gen. Milford H. Beagle, Jr. "We had early adoption of abiding by stringent protocols designed to prevent, detect and contain COVID-19 outbreaks."
The first step taken was thorough contact tracing to ensure the virus was contained. A team of post health officials contact everyone who comes in contact with a person who has tested positive for COVID-19. Those who the person contacted were tested and either isolated or quarantined based on their test outcome.
Raymond Arnold, the project manager for Johnson Food Services LLC, said there are 700 employees working at Fort Jackson and only 15 have had to be tested due to contact tracing and all were negative. There was a former employee who contracted COVID-19 through an outside source and has since recovered.
"We are stringent about keeping a daily routines of safety measures and inspections to keep everyone safe," Arnold said. "We have loyal and dedicated employees who come to work every day."
Recently, Fort Jackson started testing every new recruit at 120th Adjutant General Reception Battalion before they begin basic combat training. This is in addition to the three-step screening procedures that start at the recruiting center and military entrance processing stations.
If a trainee is positive, they will be quarantined. All trainees who are not positive will start basic training without quarantine. "The 120th is also working directly with the installation contact trace team," said Capt.
Samuel Warren, Delta company commander at 120th Adjutant General Reception Battalion. "This ensures all trainees who have direct contact with trainee who is COVID-19 positive are also placed in quarantine prior to starting basic training."
Another initiative Fort Jackson is executing, as directed by Army Training and Doctrine Command, is a new training basic training model called "2 + 8".
"We have moved instruction with limited personal interaction to allow for proper social distancing upfront in a phase we are calling yellow phase," said 165th Brigade Commander Col. Eric Flesch.
This phase sees training done at platoon-level with trainees who sleep in the same bay so they are exposed to the smallest amount of people possible.
"Basic training is still 10 weeks but this new model helps stop the spread of COVID-19 and if a trainee does have symptoms, the virus can easily be contained. This gives us two weeks to use social distancing techniques before trainees start more interactive training," Flesch said.
The morning and night routines have also changed. The trainees' line up for a toe-the-line procedure twice a day in a different manner. Now, they use a social distancing technique of staggering the line instead of all being on the same line and their temperature is taken.
"We are checking to make sure their temperatures are under 100.4 and they are showing no signs or symptoms for any type of COVID threat," said Sgt.
1st Class Donald Castelow, a senior drill sergeant in Alpha Company, 1st Battalion, 34th Infantry Regiment,
Fort Jackson leadership continues to prioritize the health and safety of our military, civilians and family members.
"We will continue to take precautionary measures to protect the health and welfare of Army personnel and our local community," Beagle said. "Fort Jackson must continue their mission training new soldiers to meet the needs of the Army and defend America."
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.