Fort Jackson has more recovered COVID-19 cases than active ones

Recently, Fort Jackson started testing every new recruit at 120th Adjutant General Reception Battalion before they begin basic combat training. This is in addition to the three-step screening procedures that start at the recruiting center and military entrance processing stations.

If a trainee is positive, they will be quarantined. All trainees who are not positive will start basic training without quarantine. "The 120th is also working directly with the installation contact trace team," said Capt.

Samuel Warren, Delta company commander at 120th Adjutant General Reception Battalion. "This ensures all trainees who have direct contact with trainee who is COVID-19 positive are also placed in quarantine prior to starting basic training."

Another initiative Fort Jackson is executing, as directed by Army Training and Doctrine Command, is a new training basic training model called "2 + 8".

"We have moved instruction with limited personal interaction to allow for proper social distancing upfront in a phase we are calling yellow phase," said 165th Brigade Commander Col. Eric Flesch.

This phase sees training done at platoon-level with trainees who sleep in the same bay so they are exposed to the smallest amount of people possible.