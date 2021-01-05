After rebuke, Gov. McMaster changes COVID money plan

COLUMBIA — After being rebuked in court for trying to spend his share of federal COVID-19 money on private school tuition grants, South Carolina's governor wants to spend the money on early childhood education, job training and tutors for foster children instead.

Gov. Henry McMaster announced Tuesday how he will spend about $20 million of the $48 million set aside for him to spend at his own discretion. The governor has a May deadline to decide how to spend the remaining $28 million in grant money.

McMaster's initial plan announced in July was to spend most of the money on grants of up to $6,500 to help parents send children to private or religious schools which were providing in-school instruction when most schools across the state were still having virtual classes at least part of the time.

The state Supreme Court ruled in October that McMaster's plans broke the state constitution by sending public money to private schools. The decision also put on hold $2.4 million set aside by the governor for technology improvements to historically Black universities and colleges. McMaster has not announced if he will restore that money.