South Carolinians vote early in record numbers

COLUMBIA – The record for most voters voting early in one day was broken again with almost 50,000 ballots cast at early voting centers on Wednesday.

By the end of the day, a total of more than 383,000 people had voted early. Additionally, approximately 48,000 absentee ballots have been returned out of the 63,000 issued.

All told, 431,000 South Carolinians have already voted in the 2022 general election. With three days left of early voting totals remaining to report, the SC Election Commission expects pre-election day turnout to continue to rise significantly.

Early voting ends Saturday

Any voter who has not yet voted can still visit an early center in their county during the early voting period and vote in person like they would at their polling place on election day.

Times: 8:30 a.m.-6 p.m.

Review your sample ballot at scVOTES.gov.

Voters will be asked to present Photo ID when checking in to vote.

Early voting locations

Orangeburg County -- Orangeburg County Council Chambers, 1437 Amelia St., Orangeburg, SC 29115; North Challenge Center-North Family Community School, 4583 Savannah Highway, North, SC 29112; and Vance Senior Center, 10304 Old Number Six Highway, Vance, SC 29163

Calhoun County -- County Voter Registration and Elections Office, Calhoun County Council Chambers,102 Courthouse Drive, Suite 110, St. Matthews, SC 29135

Bamberg County -- County Voter Registration and Elections Office, 1234 North St., Bamberg, SC 29003 and Brooker Center, 19 Maple Ave., Denmark, SC 29042

To find sites in other counties, check scVOTES.gov or contact your county voter registration office.

Absentee ballots

The deadline to apply for an absentee ballot was 5 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 28.

If you have an absentee ballot and have not yet returned it, return it as soon as possible.

Be sure to complete the voter’s oath and have your signature witnessed before returning it. Anyone age 18 or older can witness your signature.

Consider returning your ballot in person to ensure it is received before the deadline 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 8, deadline.

You must present Photo ID when returning an absentee ballot in person.

You can return your ballot by mail but be aware of U.S. Postal Service transit times. Ballots mailed close to Election Day risk not being delivered to the county voter registration office in time to be counted.

Voting on Election Day

Polling places will be open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 8.

Review your sample ballot and check your polling place at scVOTES.gov.

Voters will be asked to present Photo ID when checking in to vote.

Early and absentee voting totals are updated daily on scVOTES.gov.