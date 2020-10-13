Social Security issues 1.3% benefit increase

Social Security and Supplemental Security Income (SSI) benefits for approximately 70 million Americans will increase 1.3% in 2021, the Social Security Administration announced Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020.

The 1.3% cost-of-living adjustment will begin with benefits payable to more than 64 million Social Security beneficiaries in January 2021. Increased payments to more than 8 million SSI beneficiaries will begin on December 31, 2020. (Note: some people receive both Social Security and SSI benefits). The Social Security Act ties the annual COLA to the increase in the Consumer Price Index as determined by the Department of Labor’s Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Some other adjustments that take effect in January of each year are based on the increase in average wages. Based on that increase, the maximum amount of earnings subject to the Social Security tax (taxable maximum) will increase to $142,800 from $137,700.

Security and SSI beneficiaries are normally notified by mail starting in early December about their new benefit amount. Most people who receive Security payments will be able to view their COLA notice online through their personal my Security account. People may create or access their my Security account online at www.socialsecurity.gov/myaccount.