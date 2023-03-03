The State Law Enforcement Division is investigating a shooting incident that occurred on the campus of South Carolina State University and left a student injured. According to university officials, the male student was treated for a non-life-threatening injury at a local hospital.

University Campus Police, along with SLED, the Orangeburg Police Department, Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Department and South Carolina State Troopers responded to reports of a shooting at Hugine Suites about 12:30 a.m. Friday morning.

The campus community was placed on lockdown while police looked for a suspect. By approximately 1:25 a.m., the lockdown was lifted after authorities determined there was no threat to the campus community.

An active investigation is continuing.