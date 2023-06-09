It’s been 50 years since a colt named Secretariat won the Triple Crown.

On June 9, 1973, Secretariat won the Belmont Stakes in New York by a 31-length margin. He holds the records in all three Triple Crown races.

The chestnut thoroughbred colt won the Kentucky Derby and the Preakness Stakes weeks prior, but his success wouldn’t have been possible without two Orangeburg County men: Edward “Shorty” “Eddie” Sweat of Vance and George Thomas “Charlie” Davis Jr. of Eutawville. Sweat was Secretariat’s groom and Davis was the horse’s exercise rider.

Each of the Triple Crown tracks, this year, are remembering the 50th anniversary of Secretariat’s record-breaking wins.

Along with Secretariat’s legacy are those of Sweat and Davis, who contributed to his success.

Charlie Davis

Davis grew up near Walworth Plantation, a couple of miles from Eutaw Springs. He worked with Edward O’Brien, who had been hired by Walworth’s owner, J. Peter Grace, to oversee the raising of thoroughbred horses.

Davis was born to the late George and Maggie Davis of Eutawville, according to his Eutawville Community Home obituary.

His love for thoroughbred horses started at an early age.

As an elementary student, he’d sometimes cut school to watch the thoroughbreds train on the farm where his father worked, his obituary states.

In time, he learned how to exercise horses and eventually worked for legendary trainer Lucien Laurin.

Laurin owned the Branchdale Race Track, located between Holly Hill and Vance.

In a 2010 interview with The Times and Democrat, Davis said of Secretariat, “I exercised him every morning. I got him ready to go to the races.”

Davis exercised horses until 1981, when he suffered an injury, this obituary says.

In Ocala, Davis worked at the John Penn Horse Track and as a foaling manager for several farms in that area, until he became ill in 2012.

Davis died at his residence in Ocala, Florida, on Feb. 7, 2018. He was 78.

Back in October 2010, Walt Disney Pictures released the movie “Secretariat,” which had actors playing the roles of Sweat and Davis.

Eddie Sweat

Davis spoke with The Times and Democrat about Sweat just after the movie, “Secretariat,” premiered.

Davis described Sweat as an irreplaceable personality.

He and Sweat grew to be good friends, Davis said.

“Me and Eddie used to go out of town everywhere – every time we got to take a horse to New York, Ohio, Canada, places like that,” Davis said.

Davis described Sweat as a “dynamite guy.”

Also in 2010, one of Sweat’s sisters, Bertha Lee Walker, who was 82 at the time, told The Times and Democrat that her brother was born to David and Mary Sweat of the Vance area.

He was the sixth of nine children.

Walker said of her brother, he “worked with horses ever since he was 13 years old, until he died ... he was good with horses from when he was a child.”

“He loved those horses ... and he loved to be a hard worker,” Walker said.

One of Sweat’s trademarks was his colorful plaid or patterned pants.

“We used to laugh at him when he wore those pants. But he would say, ‘I don’t care about your laughing because I know I’m going to win. They’re my pants and I’m going to wear them,’ " Walker said.

Sweat died in New York in 1998 after battling leukemia. He was 58.

Sweat is buried at Rock Hill AME Church Cemetery in Vance.

In recent years, a black granite marker was erected at Sweat’s gravesite.

The marker reads, “Beloved groom of Chief’s Crown, Riva Ridge and Secretariat.”

“I think they’ll take me to my grave with a pitchfork in my hand and a rub rag in my back pocket,” the marker also says, quoting Sweat.