Dr. Nikunja Swain, professor and chair of South Carolina State University’s Computer Science and Mathematics Department, recently received the Distinguished Alumnus Award 2022 from the National Institute of Technology, Rourkela in India.

Swain was honored for his exemplary accomplishments in academia and research.

He is executive director of S.C. State’s Center of Excellence in Cybersecurity and director of the Employer Degree Apprenticeship in Secure Software Development of Historical Black Colleges and Universities Consortium.

Swain has over 40 years of college-level teaching experience. He has been with South Carolina State University since 1985.

Swain completed his bachelor’s degree in 1977 and master’s degree in electrical engineering in 1979, both from NIT, Rourkela.

He has received the Enterprise Design Thinking certificate and the Data Science and Business Cloud instructor practitioner certificates from IBM.

He traveled to the U.S. in 1982 for advanced studies and completed a master’s degree in computer engineering in 1985 and a Ph.D. in energy/electrical engineering in 1995.

He has published more than 70 articles in peer-reviewed conferences and journals in engineering and computing.

He is a peer reviewer for several conferences and journals, and he has reviewed books on information systems, TCP/IP, wireless networks, microprocessors, and sensor networks.

Swain is a founding member of the NIT, Rourkela Overseas Alumni Association and participates in various NITROAA activities.