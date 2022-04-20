 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

SCSU presidential search meeting Thursday

  • 0
SCSU seal

The South Carolina State University Board of Trustees’ Presidential Search Ad Hoc Committee will meet at 6:45 p.m. Thursday, April 21, via teleconference.

Committee Chairman Douglas D. Gantt will preside.

The public portions of the session can be accessed via the teleconference.

• Dial-in number: 800-753-1965

• Passcode: 536-9972

During the executive session, the panel may discuss employment, appointment, compensation, promotion, demotion, discipline or release of an employee pursuant to S.C. Code Ann. § 30-4-70(a)(1). Although the committee will not vote on any items discussed in closed session, the committee may return to public session to vote on items discussed.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

These animals in Mexico are getting interesting popsicles to beat the heat

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News