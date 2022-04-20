SCSU presidential search meeting Thursday

The South Carolina State University Board of Trustees’ Presidential Search Ad Hoc Committee will meet at 6:45 p.m. Thursday, April 21, via teleconference.
Committee Chairman Douglas D. Gantt will preside.
The public portions of the session can be accessed via the teleconference.
• Dial-in number: 800-753-1965
• Passcode: 536-9972
During the executive session, the panel may discuss employment, appointment, compensation, promotion, demotion, discipline or release of an employee pursuant to S.C. Code Ann. § 30-4-70(a)(1). Although the committee will not vote on any items discussed in closed session, the committee may return to public session to vote on items discussed.