SCSU discusses alliances in Africa; reps. from 15 universities visit campus

Representatives from 15 African universities gathered on South Carolina State University’s campus last month.

The delegation discussed how S.C. State and the African universities can create opportunities through collaboration. The discussion was followed by a tour of S.C. State’s campus.

The Columbia Council for Internationals was responsible for the visit. Organized in 1965 by the U.S. State Department and Congress, CCFI is designed to strengthen collaboration between the Midlands of South Carolina and people in other countries.

“We are using this moment to get as much information and be as productive as possible,” said Dr. Devin Randolph, liaison for the delegation. “My affiliation with this project comes from my passion for HBCUs and the relationship I have developed with S.C. State.”

Randolph graduated in 2007 from Claflin University, and he served as the former assistant vice president for Student Development Services at Claflin.

He is now a professor in the College of Education at the University of South Carolina and the director of Special Partnerships for the Anne Frank Center at USC.

“One thing we hope our visitors get is a sense of family,” Randolph said. “We have people sitting in from different departments on campus. Overall, we have great representation on both ends.”

The group discussed the history of S.C. State to understand the mission and successes of the university. The representatives learned about land-grant institutions and the impact on S.C. State’s operations.

“S.C. State is the pathway and pipeline for students to obtain degrees,” said Dr. David Staten, acting associate provost for academic affairs.

They discussed 1890 Research & Extension, financial opportunities, the exchange of students and faculty, and similar areas of interests, such as climate change, agriculture and COVID-19.

Faculty exchange programs were a big area of interest between the universities. This could include the exchange of S.C. State professors for a semester or two during the academic year.

“Currently, S.C. State operates on an F1 Visa for international students. To accommodate certain partnership ideas, we would need to expand our immigration dealings,” said Betty Boatwright, of S.C. State Enrollment Management.

The Office of International and National Student Exchange Program at S.C. State prepares students to engage in a cultural immersion trip outside the continental United States.

OINSEP is directing its focus on getting more students educated and interested in studying aboard.

“The purpose within our office is to provide students with globalized experiences during their academic career. We want more students to learn about the opportunities that come from spending a semester or so studying in another country,” said Dr. Learie Luke, director of OINSEP. “We are here today cultivating and building relationships with these institutions to not only recruit and enroll students from universities in Africa, but also to speak on specific contributions that each university can bring to another table.”