Scott seeks to credit GOP for 'joyful springtime'

WASHINGTON — Sen. Tim Scott credited former President Donald Trump and Republicans on Wednesday with creating “a joyful springtime for our nation,” using his party's official response to President Joe Biden's first address to Congress to say it was the GOP that bolstered the economy and began to tame the pandemic.

Excerpts of Biden's speech released by the White House showed the new president striking an optimistic tone, declaring that the U.S. is “turning peril into possibility, crisis into opportunity." Excerpts of Scott's remarks showed that he was attempting to ascribe the turnaround to the GOP.

“This should be a joyful springtime for our nation,” said Scott, R-S.C., citing the Trump administration's role in helping spur vaccine development and beginning a revival of the staggered economy. “This administration inherited a tide that had already turned. The coronavirus is on the run!”

Biden’s speech comes three months into a presidency that’s seen Republicans oppose his initial major initiatives — aimed at combatting the deadly virus and spurring the economy — as costly, unnecessary expansions of government. They’ve repeatedly accused him of abandoning his campaign pledge to seek bipartisan compromises.