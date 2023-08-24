Robert Joshua Jones McMichael, Kaleshia Ukyria Green and Kerristen Fogle have been announced as this year’s recipients of the Pearlie L. Walker Memorial Scholarship awards.

McMichael will receive $1,100; Green, $900; and Fogle, $700.

The awards were announced by the Most Worshipful Williams Grand Lodge Ancient Free and Accepted Scottish Rite Masons and the Williams Grand Chapter Order of Eastern Star of South Carolina, respectively, led by the Most Worshipful Grand Master Illustrious Brother Tommy Frazier and Sister Leona Robinson Grand Worthy Matron.

The Pearlie L. Walker Memorial Scholarship Fund is named in memory of the late Pearlie L. Walker of Bowman, past Grand Worthy Matron.

Sponsored by Oak Grove Chapter #19 in Ehrhardt, McMichael is a freshman at the University of South Carolina in Columbia, with major in psychology and a minor in biology. Green, sponsored by White Oak Chapter 337 in Reevesville, is a freshman at North Carolina A&T University in Greensboro, N.C., majoring marketing/business. Sponsored by Bowman Lodge #4 in Bowman, Fogle is a senior at South Carolina State University in Orangeburg, with a major in fashion merchandising/business.

Applications may be requested from the Pearlie L. Walker Memorial Scholarship Fund, P.O. Box 2051, Orangeburg, SC 29116-2051. The deadline for receiving applications is Jan. 31, 2024.