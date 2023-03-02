South Carolina State University will honor the four newest members of the university’s Quarter Century Club on Sunday, March 5, 2023, in an invitation-only luncheon on campus.

The Quarter Century Club was officially organized in 1970 to honor faculty and staff members who had completed 25 years of service.

Annually, membership is increased in this select body of men and women who have contributed to the continued growth and development of South Carolina State University.

This year’s inductees are:

Dr. Edoe Agbodjan, associate extension administrator, SC State 1890 Research & Extension.

Mrs. Stephanie Edwards Felks, director of Child Development Learning Center and instructor for Family and Consumer Sciences.

Mrs. Annette Smalls Russell, an administrative assistant for the Department of Educational Leadership.

Ms. Ophelia Smith., a program coordinator I for the Office of the Registrar/Veteran Affairs.

Induction into the Quarter Century Club is a part of SC State’s annual Founders’ Day celebration week. The public is invited to the official Founders’ Day Program at Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center at 4 p.m. on Sunday, March 5. The Quarter Century inductees will again be recognized during the program.