SC State’s BECT Institute receives $1M grant

South Carolina State University’s Business, Environment, Communication and Transportation (BECT) Institute has been awarded a $1 million Small Business Administration Congressional Community Development grant to establish a “Small Business Research and Entrepreneurial Leadership Program.”

Resulting from U.S. Rep. James E. Clyburn’s request to Congress for community development funding projects, the project is intended to help some small businesses reach their maximum earnings potential.

Dr. Barbara Adams is the principal investigator for the grant and executive director of the BECT Institute.

“Most entrepreneurs and small business owners don’t know how to or have the time to do research to implement a new business concept and may not have the proper entrepreneurial training to manage the risks associated with business ownership,” Adams said.

The program’s objectives are to:

Provide socially disadvantaged and/or limited resource business owners with tools needed to enhance profitability and promote sustainability of the business.

Identify, analyze, and implement factors that impact and contribute to the success of the business.

Identify and provide strategies for leadership development for small business owners.

Identify and implement best practices to strengthen leadership and management skills of entrepreneurs.

Ten small businesses will be selected from an applicant pool to participate in the Institute. Selected participants will complete a 12-month entrepreneurial leadership training program that will be dedicated to producing graduates with the vision and commitment to ensure the sustainability of their business.

Training will be held two days each month and will include such topics as risk management, digital marketing, accounting, financing issues, marketing strategies, employee issues, customer relations and use of technology.

BECT will partner with the Orangeburg Regional Innovation Center, Break Through LLC and SC State faculty to provide the training.

On the research side, BECT will conduct research and develop prototypes for new startups to determine their potential for commercialization and joint venture opportunities with the SC State. The institute will also conduct market research for new and existing businesses to determine marketing strategy, market penetration, market segmentation and competitive analysis.

Graduates of the program will be awarded $10,000 to use to market their business and may apply for an additional $10,000 to be used for inventory, technology upgrade and other operating expenses.

Students will have the opportunity to work with a business as an intern and receive scholarships up to $10,000. This experience also will allow students to enroll in an internship course for three credit hours and apply skills that will be useful in getting full-time employment when they graduate.

“The survival of thriving small businesses must be a priority from a local, regional, and national perspective because of their economic impact on the U.S. economy through job creation and revenue to support the local economy,” Adams said. “In addition, this project will have a significant impact and add value to the University by enhancing its teaching, research, and outreach capacity.”

A forum will be held Monday, Dec. 5, at 6 p.m. in Belcher Hall’s third floor Development Room to provide information, applications and the selection process. Selected companies will have to meet some criteria and commit to the 12-month training which will begin in January.

For more information, contact Dr. Barbara Adams at badams@scsu.edu.