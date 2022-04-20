SC State mourns passing of 109-year-old alumna, Ethel M. Richburg

South Carolina State University offers its condolences to the family of Ethel Margaret Richburg, an SCSU alumna who died April 14, 2022, at age 109.

Richburg enjoyed a 40-year career as an elementary school teacher in Clarendon and Berkeley counties. Interim President Alexander Conyers was among her first-grade pupils in Manning and visited her on her 109th birthday in September 2021.

Richburg earned her bachelor’s degree from SC State as a nontraditional student in 1950 and received a master’s degree in 1957, the same year her daughter received her undergraduate degree.

In 1994, she was inducted into the Clarendon County Education Hall of Fame.

Richburg also worked the polls for every election for two decades.

When she turned 100 in 2012, she was presented with the key to the city in Manning.

Funeral services were incomplete. Fleming & DeLaine Funeral Home and Chapel of Manning is assisting the family.

