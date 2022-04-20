 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick top story

SC State mourns passing of 109-year-old alumna, Ethel M. Richburg

  • 0
Ethel Richburg

South Carolina State University Interim President Alexander Conyers visits with his first-grade teacher, Ethel Richburg, an S.C. State alumna, on her 109th birthday in September 2021.

 SPECIAL TO THE T&D

South Carolina State University offers its condolences to the family of Ethel Margaret Richburg, an SCSU alumna who died April 14, 2022, at age 109.

Richburg enjoyed a 40-year career as an elementary school teacher in Clarendon and Berkeley counties. Interim President Alexander Conyers was among her first-grade pupils in Manning and visited her on her 109th birthday in September 2021.

Richburg earned her bachelor’s degree from SC State as a nontraditional student in 1950 and received a  master’s degree in 1957, the same year her daughter received her undergraduate degree.

In 1994, she was inducted into the Clarendon County Education Hall of Fame.

Richburg also worked the polls for every election for two decades.

When she turned 100 in 2012, she was presented with the key to the city in Manning.

Funeral services were incomplete. Fleming & DeLaine Funeral Home and Chapel of Manning is assisting the family.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

These animals in Mexico are getting interesting popsicles to beat the heat

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News