South Carolina State University inducted 19 new members into the Thomas E. Miller Society on Saturday, March 4, 2023, during an invitation-only dinner on campus.

Named in honor of Thomas Ezekiel Miller, the first president of the institution that evolved into SC State, the Miller Society recognizes cumulative philanthropy from individuals, couples, organizations, associations, corporations and foundations who demonstrate commitment to the university and higher education by sharing their resources.

The 2023 inductees are:

• Col. (retired) Clinton A. and Dr. Elaine Adams Fields

• Mr. John J. Funny

• Mr. James L. and Mrs. Portia L. Keitt Gilliard

• Dr. James K. Harley

• Lt. Col. (retired) Donald M. and Mrs. Alicia Alston Harrison

• Mr. Dino A. James

• Mr. Earvin “Magic” Johnson

• Maj. Gen. (retired) Larry and Mrs. Tonja Pearson Knightner

• Mr. Matthew T. Richardson

• Mr. Curtis A. and Mrs. Desma B. Stevens

• Dr. Armstrong Williams

• Lt. Col. (retired) Freddie L. and Mrs. Mary A. Williams

• Dr. Ann Shepard Winstead

The public is invited to the official Founders’ Day Program in Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center at 4 p.m. on Sunday, March 5. The Miller Society inductees will again be honored during the program.

Col. (retired) Clinton A. and Dr. Elaine Adams Fields

Clinton A. and Elaine A. Fields are natives of Charleston and proud graduates of South Carolina State College (now University).

Both earned their bachelor’s degrees – Col. Fields in English in 1960 and Mrs. Fields in speech pathology in 1961. Col. Fields was commissioned into the Army as a second lieutenant upon graduation. The couple was married in 1962, and he served our country on active duty for 27 years.

Col. Fields taught at the Army’s Infantry School; served two combat tours in Vietnam; commanded an infantry battalion in Korea and an infantry brigade in Hawaii; and served four tours in the Pentagon. He retired in 1987.

While serving as an Army wife, Dr. Fields taught in the public school system in five states, taught speech pathology at the University of Hawaii and South Carolina State College, and culminated her career as an educator as director of student services of the Fairfax County Virginia school system. She retired in 2012.

Mr. John J. Funny

John J. Funny, president and chief executive officer of Grice Consulting Group, resides in Atlanta (Brookhaven), Ga. In 1995, Funny incorporated his firm, named after his mother, the late Sadie Grice Funny.

As a public servant, Funny was officially installed as the first African American council member for the City of Brookhaven on Jan. 4, 2022. He began a four-year term.

He received a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering technology from South Carolina State College (now University), and a master’s degree in public policy–urban planning from the University of Southern California.

Mr. James L. and Mrs. Portia L. Keitt Gilliard

James L. and Portia L. Keitt Gilliard are natives of Charleston and Orangeburg, respectively. They reside in Bluffton. Both earned a bachelor’s degree in business education and administration from SC State University.

Mr. Gilliard enjoyed a 28-year career with the New York City Department of Social Services and a 23-year career with the military on active duty and the reserves, serving as acting command sergeant major.

Mrs. Gilliard had a long and fulfilling career in social services and retired as a New York City Probation Officer.

The Gilliards are life members of the South Carolina State University National Alumni Association and active members of the Beaufort-Jasper Alumni Chapter where Mr. Gilliard served as president for 10 years. They are avid SC State sports fans and long-term members of The STATE Club.

Dr. James K. Harley, D.O. MBA FACOS

Dr. Kris Harley, a 1995 SC State University graduate, is the trauma medical director at Bon Secours Mercy Health–St. Rita’s in Lima, Ohio. Harley has been practicing trauma surgery and critical care medicine for almost two decades, with previous practices in both the Carolinas and Iowa.

Harley feels a profound sense of nostalgia every time he returns to Orangeburg; the place he considers home for a multitude of reasons. He was born in the former Orangeburg Regional Hospital, and his hometown of North is a short distance from Orangeburg.

Lt. Col. (retired) Donald M. and Mrs. Alicia Alston Harrison

Lt. Col. (retired) Donald M. Harrison is a native of Orangeburg. He earned a bachelor’s degree in music education from South Carolina State College (now University) and a master’s degree in public administration/urban regional planning from Florida State University.

As a student, Harrison was a member of the Army ROTC “Bulldog Battalion” and the South Carolina State College (now University) Marching 101 Band. After graduation, he was commissioned as a 2nd lieutenant and served in the Army for 27 years. Upon his military retirement, he continued to serve in the federal government as an Army civilian in human resources.

As a staunch supporter of the university, Harrison is a Millennium Level member of The STATE Club, the Washington DC Alumni Chapter, SC State Military Alumni Chapter and holds life membership in the SC State Alumni Band Association. He and his wife, Alicia Alston Harrison, reside in Lorton, Virginia.

Mr. Dino A. James

Dino A. James is the founder and chief executive officer of A. James Global Services, Inc. (AJGS), an industrial and facility support company based in Columbia, serving clients throughout the United States and internationally. He earned a bachelor’s degree in marketing from South Carolina State College (now University) in 1990.

AJGS provides on-demand facilities knowledge and consulting. James has developed strategic alliances to provide clients with first-rate solutions, leveraging the knowledge of facility management experts from all over North America.

Mr. Earvin “Magic” Johnson

Earvin “Magic” Johnson is chairman and chief executive officer of Magic Johnson Enterprises, an investment conglomerate that provides products and services focusing primarily on ethnically diverse and underserved urban communities. The NBA legend parlayed the skills and tenacity he acquired on the basketball court into a winning formula for his successful business ventures.

In 2015, Johnson visited SC State and participated in the School of Business Executive Speaker Series. He used his personal experiences during his speech to inspire students to stay disciplined and work hard to follow their dreams. “You have to dream past here and where you grew up and then you have to put a game plan in place and a strategy in place to help you make your dreams come to fruition,” Johnson said. After enjoying his campus visit, Johnson and his friend, Michael Triplett (a 2019 Thomas E. Miller Society inductee) established the Earvin “Magic” Johnson Scholarship at SC State, benefitting 21 students.

Maj. Gen. Larry (retired) and Mrs. Tonja Pearson and Knightner

Maj. Gen. Larry (retired) and Mrs. Tonja Pearson and Knightner are natives of Columbia, where they currently reside. They are substantial financial supporters of South Carolina State University.

Gen. Knightner is a 1972 distinguished military graduate of South Carolina State College (now University) where he earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration. In 1974, he earned a master of business administration degree from Atlanta University in Atlanta, Georgia.

Gen. Knightner served in an Army uniform starting as a 1968 Army ROTC cadet at SC State and ultimately retired as a two-star Army major general in February 2010. He served as a company commander, battalion commander, regional group commander (1 star), and deputy commanding general (2 stars) at the U.S. Army Accessions Command in Fort Monroe, Virginia.

He is a Vietnam Era and Gulf War combat veteran. After his military retirement, Maj. Gen. Knightner worked at the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) where he served in several capacities before ending his 43-year combined federal career as the Columbia HUD Field Office director. He retired in 2016.

Mr. Matthew T. Richardson

Attorney Matthew T. Richardson was born in Barnwell and attended public schools there before going to Duke University. He continued his education at the University of South Carolina School of Law, where he served as editor in chief of the South Carolina Law Review. After law school, Richardson served as a law clerk to then-Judge Kaye G. Hearn on the South Carolina Court of Appeals and Judge P. Michael Duffy of the U.S. District Court for the District of South Carolina.

In 2009, Richardson was elected to serve on the Board of Trustees for South Carolina State University. From 2014 through 2017, he served as chair of the South Carolina Access to Justice Commission, having been appointed by three different chief justices of the South Carolina Supreme Court.

Mr. Curtis A. and Mrs. Desma B. Stevens

Mr. and Mrs. Stevens are natives of Greenwood and Manning, respectively. They now reside in Matthews, North Carolina. They met during their freshman year at SC State.

Mr. Stevens graduated in 1974 with a bachelor’s degree in business administration. During a 30-plus year career in corporate America, he held senior-level managerial positions in accounting, finance, administration and project management.

Mr. Stevens is a U.S. Army veteran with domestic and overseas assignments. He is a life member of the Disabled American Veterans Organization. His contributions and support for community services include the Salvation Army, American Legion Post 0172, VFW, Disabled Veterans, and St. Jude Research Hospital.

Mrs. Stevens earned a bachelor’s degree in health and physical education in 1968, and a master’s degree in special education in 1975. She has done further studies above her master’s at Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore, Maryland. She taught for 41 years in the public schools in Georgia, Virginia, North Carolina, and Maryland.

The Stevenses are life members of the South Carolina State University National Alumni Association and members of the Charlotte Alumni Chapter.

Dr. Armstrong Williams

Dr. Armstrong Williams is a native of Marion and resides in Washington, D.C. He earned a bachelor’s degree in political science and English in 1981. While at SC State, Williams served two terms as Student Government Association president (1979-1981).

Williams is an entrepreneur and media personality who founded Howard Stirk Holdings (HSH), the second largest minority-owned media enterprise in the United States, only recently surpassed by another. In addition to his television ownership, he is an entrepreneur with properties worldwide and a philanthropist, donating to notable causes within and outside the United States.

In addition to being a CEO, philanthropist, and serial entrepreneur, Williams also hosts The Armstrong Williams Show and Crisis in the Classroom. He often appears as a guest on The National Desk and HSH local networks.

Lt. Col. (retired) Freddie L. and Mrs. Mary A. Williams

Lt. Col. (retired) Freddie L. and Mary A. Williams are natives of Trenton and Johnston, respectively.

Lt. Col. Williams earned a bachelor’s degree in biology from SC State College (now University) in 1976 and was commissioned as a regular army officer in the United States Army. He served 5-1/2 years (3 years in Baumholder, Germany) as an ordnance officer on active duty. He retired as a lieutenant colonel in 2001.

Lt. Col. and Mrs. Williams established the DOT-MAR Scholarship to support SC State students who want to become medical doctors, infectious or common disease research scientists, or high school science teachers.

Dr. Ann Shepard Winstead

Dr. Ann Shepard Winstead, a native of Holly Hill, earned a bachelor’s degree in business education from South Carolina State College (now University) in 1971. She earned master of education and Ph.D. degrees from the University of Illinois at Champaign-Urbana and completed additional studies at the University of South Carolina and Northeastern University in Boston, Massachusetts.

At the South Carolina Department of Education, Winstead coordinated on-site visitation teams and coordinated intervention strategies for school districts identified under state law as “In Greatest Need.” She retired in 2006.

In 2006, Winstead became an assistant professor and coordinator of the Leadership and Professional Development Program at SC State’s School of Business. She taught business communication and coordinated the Leadership and Professional Program and the Executive Speaker Series. She retired from SC State in 2016.

Dr. Winstead established the Dr. Ann S. Winstead Scholarship to support computer science, engineering and accounting majors at SC State.