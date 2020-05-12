SC Legislature passes resolution to let state keep spending

It would also set aside $15 million to help with additional expenses to allow people to safely vote in the June 9 primary and $1.5 million to hire a private firm to help the state keep up with the $1.9 billion being sent from the federal government to fight the coronavirus.

The General Assembly also appeared ready to end an unusual regular session which saw them stay away from Columbia for more than two months because of the COVID-19 pandemic. They gave themselves unusually wide latitude Tuesday to take up any bill that has passed the House or Senate. Typically, lawmakers can only take up bills that have passed both chambers in different forms.

Legislative leaders said they will be back for two weeks in mid-September and warned they could be busy. Along with regular matters and possible coronavirus legislation, they will need to finish a new state budget.

The House passed a $10 billion budget before the pandemic began, but that was before the economy cratered. Economists estimate the state's planned $1.9 billion surplus in the budget year starting July 1 could be cut in half or worse.

The continuing resolution passed by the House would allow the state to keep spending at this year's budget levels even after the spending plan ends June 30.

Also passed on Tuesday were bills requiring South Carolina to put in place a system for the State Law Enforcement Division to track rape kits; ban shackling of inmates as they give birth; provide more nutrition for pregnant inmates; provide pregnant inmates with bottom bunks and require them to be handcuffed in front so they can break a fall easier. Both bills head to Gov. Henry McMaster's desk.