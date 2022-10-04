Santee Cooper to treat invasive plants

MONCKS CORNER — Santee Cooper plans to treat, by helicopter, up to 500 acres of giant cutgrass and mixed stands of the invasive aquatic plant giant salvinia beginning Oct. 9.

Teams will be applying treatment in the Persanti Island, Hickory Top and Jacks Creek areas of Lake Marion.

Giant salvinia, an invasive plant originating from Brazil, was found on the lake system in 2017 and has since rapidly spread from upper Lake Marion to other areas of both Lake Marion and Lake Moultrie. Giant cutgrass has also created dense stands restricting public access in the area historically known as the Super Flats.

The treatment application includes EPA-approved aquatic herbicides, which pose no water-use restrictions in the areas treated. The treatment will improve public access and help prevent further spread of giant salvinia to other areas of the lakes system.

This is a cooperative project with South Carolina Waterfowl Association, Ducks Unlimited, South Carolina Department of Natural Resources and Santee Cooper. Inquiries regarding the operation should be directed to Santee Cooper at aquaticplantcontrol@santeecooper.com.