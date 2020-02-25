Sanders faces attacks in Democrats' debate-stage clash

The intensity of Tuesday's clash, with candidates repeatedly yelling over each other, reflected the reality that the Democrats’ establishment wing is quickly running out of time to stop Sanders' rise. Even some critics, Bloomberg among them, conceded thatthe Sanders could build an insurmountable delegate lead as soon as next week.

The Democrats' 2020 class will not stand side-by-side on the debate stage until the middle of next month, making Tuesday’s debate the best, and perhaps last, chance for some candidates to save themselves and alter the trajectory of the high-stakes nomination fight.

The night marked a bitter-sweet high point of sorts for Sanders' decades-long political career.

After spending nearly three decades as an outside agitator who delighted in tearing into his party’s establishment, that same establishment was suddenly fighting to take him down.

Even Sanders' ideological ally, Elizabeth Warren, questioned the Vermont senator's ability to lead the nation.

“Bernie and I agree on a lot of things, but I think I would make a better president than Bernie,” Warren said in one of her few swipes at Sanders in recent weeks.