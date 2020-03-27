S.C.: Visitors from virus hot spots to quarantine

COLUMBIA — Gov. Henry McMaster on Friday ordered visitors traveling to South Carolina from several “hot spot” areas to immediately self-quarantine for two weeks upon arrival, the latest in a series of steps seeking to stem the new coronavirus outbreak.

In a new executive order, the governor said he was mandating self-isolation for anyone traveling to the state from Connecticut, New York and New Jersey, as well as the city of New Orleans. Violations could result in up to 30 days in jail and $1,000 in fines.

“We're making progress,” McMaster said, adding enforcement mechanisms for the order were still being developed. “We hope that our visitors will be as responsible as the people of South Carolina have been in following the recommendations and the requirements.”

McMaster spoke at a news conference, flanked by both of South Carolina's U.S. senators, Lindsey Graham and Tim Scott. Both senators lauded a $2.2 trillion relief package, signed Friday afternoon by President Donald Trump, that aims to shore up a U.S. economy and health care system left flailing by the pandemic.