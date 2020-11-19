S.C. schedules execution but doesn't have drugs

Though Moore's attorneys have sued the corrections agency in federal court to compel it to release such information, the department said in a September letter that it has been open about its lack of lethal injection drugs and that it cannot disclose details like the identities of execution team members or drug supplies.

The agency also said it was updating any preventative measures for COVID-19 during an execution.

Per state law, Moore has until 14 days prior to his execution date to choose between the two methods. If he doesn’t make a decision, the method defaults to lethal injection.

But the corrections department's last drugs expired in 2013, agency spokesperson Chrysti Shain confirmed Wednesday: “We have been actively pursing avenues to obtain the drugs necessary for lethal injection, but we do not have any.”

It’s a redux to 2017, when corrections officials said they could not carry out the execution order of Bobby Wayne Stone without the appropriate drugs. At the time, however, Stone had not yet exhausted his appeals in court.

The state’s current injection protocol calls for three drugs: pentobarbital, pancuronium bromide and potassium chloride.