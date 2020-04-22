S.C. officially shutters schools until fall due to outbreak

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

COLUMBIA — South Carolina has officially taken its public schools virtual for the remainder of the school year, extending a distance-learning environment implemented more than a month ago as the new coronavirus outbreak emerged in the state.

As expected, Gov. Henry McMaster announced Wednesday that all public K-12 schools will remain closed through the rest of the spring semester. He said a forthcoming executive order would provide flexibility to school districts, particularly for summertime instructional possibilities for special needs students.

“We have been able to carry on really good instruction,” state Education Superintendent Molly Spearman said during a briefing, even as she acknowledged that 1 in 4 districts have been unable to teach online, relying instead on worksheets and other paper materials.

“The digital divide in South Carolina has become very apparent,” Spearman said.

Asked how students would be assessed for the semester, Spearman said teachers have not been issued grading guidelines, but affirmed that only an “extraordinary circumstance” would prevent students from advancing to the next grade. She urged educators to use “common sense” when assessing students.