S.C. governor signs abortion ban; Planned Parenthood sues

“We’re tired of the hypocrisy," said House Minority Leader Todd Rutherford. Rutherford said Democrats have also had enough of lawmakers across the aisle telling them they don't care about life.

“We care about life until death. We care about birth. ... We care about people eating, people not dying because they can’t get vaccines," he said.

The lawsuit by Planned Parenthood and The Center for Reproductive Rights argues that South Carolina’s new law “is in flagrant violation of nearly five decades of settled Supreme Court precedent.” The suit says a high rate of women, especially African Americans, die during or immediately after childbirth in South Carolina. The abortion ban would fall hardest on low-income women, who wouldn't be able to travel to a nearby state where abortion is still permitted, the suit says.

A hearing to determine if the law should be suspended while the lawsuit is being heard is scheduled for Friday afternoon.

Like Democratic lawmakers, Black said the focus on abortion not only wastes money by fighting established law, but also ignores a host of other important issues.

“If lawmakers are really interested in making lives better, we have a long list of priorities they can focus on,” she said.