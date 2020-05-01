S.C. governor ending stay-at-home order as beach hotels open

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

COLUMBIA — South Carolina's governor will end the state's stay at home order over the coronavirus next week and allow restaurants to serve people at outdoor tables as long as strict distancing rules are followed.

Gov. Henry McMaster's announcement on Friday came the same day that state parks reopened along with a number of hotels along the coast and beaches that had been closed for over a month.

McMaster promised to keep listening to health officials as he decides what to reopen. Still closed are indoor dining at restaurants and close contact businesses such as hair salons.

But even with so much reopening, health experts are warning people to continue to follow social distancing. Large groups and parties are still banned, playgrounds and picnic shelters at parks are closed and hotels at the state's most popular beach destination — Myrtle Beach — can't start taking new reservations until May 15.

McMaster said Monday will mark the end of the order, which had allowed a $100 fine for anyone outside their home for a reason other than work, visiting family, exercising alone or going to an essential business like a grocery store.