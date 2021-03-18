S.C. extends income tax deadline to May 17 to align with IRS

The South Carolina Department of Revenue will follow the deadline change announced Wednesday by the Internal Revenue Service for individual income taxes, moving the normal April 15 deadline to May 17.

However, the department is waiting on receipt of further IRS guidance, expected in the next several days. As a reminder, the IRS deadline change only impacts individuals. Estimated tax payments are still due April 15.

The change means individuals now have until May 17 to file and pay their individual income tax for the 2020 tax year. SCDOR plans to issue an information letter addressing the IRS decision and other topics.

The deadline extension is automatic. Taxpayers do not need to file any additional forms or to call SCDOR to qualify. SCDOR encourages taxpayers to use the electronic filing options available at dor.sc.gov/iit-filing and to request direct deposit.

Visit dor.sc.gov/refund to learn more about refund processing and to view your refund status.

This is the second year SCDOR has extended the tax filing deadline. In 2020, as a result of the pandemic, SCDOR aligned with the IRS and extended the April 15 tax deadline to July 15.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0