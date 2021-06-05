Ribbon-cutting set for Camp Daniels leadership center

ELLOREE -- To commemorate the 72nd anniversary of the official opening of historic Camp Harry E. Daniels, South Carolina State University 1890 Research & Extension will host the ribbon-cutting of its new leadership center. The event will be held 6 p.m. on Tuesday, June 8, at 116 Camp Daniels Road in Elloree.
At the time of its original opening on June 8, 1949, Camp Daniels was recognized as the only 4-H camp in South Carolina for the state’s Black youth. The camp operated until 1994. Most of the original buildings have been demolished to make way for construction of all new facilities. The leadership center is the first to be constructed.
“Camp Daniels holds a strong affinity in the hearts and minds of former camp participants, many of whom were Black youth. It was a safe space for them to gather and participate in enriching educational and recreational activities to which they would not have had access,” said Dr. Louis Whitesides, vice president and executive director for SC State 1890. “We are beyond delighted to once again be in a position to provide a place of retreat and learning to generations of 4-H campers.”
The Orangeburg native credits part of his personal and professional success to Camp Daniels. He attended for several summers while growing up.
The new 15,000-square-foot facility features a food demonstration laboratory, art studio, research laboratory, classrooms, computer lab and office spaces. The leadership training and multipurpose conference rooms offer beautiful views of the camp’s on-site lake.
The facility will serve as an educational center through which 4-H youth will be empowered by participating in engaging programs and activities based on the 4-H principle of “learn by doing.”
Programs offered will be wide-ranging and teach valuable leadership skills, such as conflict resolution, time management and budgeting. Students will be exposed to opportunities that will increase their knowledge in STEM, nutrition education, literacy and the arts.
The leadership center will also serve as a community resource for business and industry, nonprofits and faith-based organizations seeking a state-of-the-art facility to conduct workshops and trainings.
“Historic Camp Harry E. Daniels will forever remain a community gem, providing life-changing experiences for youth and countless lifelong learning opportunities that will empower and inspire generations of leaders to build stronger communities,” said SC State President James E. Clark.
In addition to celebrating the facility’s opening, event attendees who once camped at the site will have the opportunity to record oral testimonies of their experiences. Images of selected planned facilities from the Camp Harry E. Daniels Master Plan will also be on display.
Anyone interested in attending the ribbon-cutting ceremony is encouraged to RSVP to pirons@scsu.edu.