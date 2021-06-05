Ribbon-cutting set for Camp Daniels leadership center

ELLOREE -- To commemorate the 72nd anniversary of the official opening of historic Camp Harry E. Daniels, South Carolina State University 1890 Research & Extension will host the ribbon-cutting of its new leadership center. The event will be held 6 p.m. on Tuesday, June 8, at 116 Camp Daniels Road in Elloree.

At the time of its original opening on June 8, 1949, Camp Daniels was recognized as the only 4-H camp in South Carolina for the state’s Black youth. The camp operated until 1994. Most of the original buildings have been demolished to make way for construction of all new facilities. The leadership center is the first to be constructed.

“Camp Daniels holds a strong affinity in the hearts and minds of former camp participants, many of whom were Black youth. It was a safe space for them to gather and participate in enriching educational and recreational activities to which they would not have had access,” said Dr. Louis Whitesides, vice president and executive director for SC State 1890. “We are beyond delighted to once again be in a position to provide a place of retreat and learning to generations of 4-H campers.”

The Orangeburg native credits part of his personal and professional success to Camp Daniels. He attended for several summers while growing up.