Rev. Thomas J. Pearson Jr.

ORANGEBURG -- The graveside service celebrating the life of the Rev. Thomas J. Pearson Jr., 69, of Orangeburg, will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, May 14, 2021, at Crestlawn Memorial Gardens, 4830 Columbia Road in Orangeburg. The service will be live-streamed on W. B. Crumel Funeral Home's Facebook page.

The Rev. Pearson passed away Thursday, May 6, at the Regional Medical Center in Orangeburg.

The viewing will be from 1 to 4 p.m. Thursday, May 13, at W.B. Crumel Funeral Home of North and from 5 to 7 p.m. at St. Mark United Methodist Church, 8502 North Road in North.

The family will not receive visitors at this time due to COVID-19.

Friends may call the funeral home.

