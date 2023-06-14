Retired math teacher Miriam “Mickey” Burris recently turned 104 years old – that adds up to 37,986 days or 911,664 hours.

Burris has been living at Magnolias of Santee for the past several years and reached the milestone on June 1.

She’s quick to tell you about her first love, algebra – and her second love, geometry.

However, her love for the Lord and her family come before her appreciation for math.

Nancy Gatewood, of Florence, is among her 10 doting nieces and nephews.

Gatewood enjoyed showing her aunt recent photos from the birthday celebrations held in her honor at Magnolias.

Burris’ nieces and nephews, and their families, live in Texas, Tennessee, Florida and all over South Carolina, Gatewood said.

Burris, daughter of the late Benjamin Tillman Ott Sr. and Florence Myers Ott, talked about some early memories she has from growing up in the Goodbys Creek area near U.S. Highway 301.

She told how she started school at age 5 – simply because the closest school didn’t have enough children enrolled and they needed one more.

She graduated from Elloree High School then went on to Winthrop University where she earned her undergraduate degree and later earned a master’s degree from the University of South Carolina.

Burris said she started her 30-plus-year teaching career in Harleyville. She taught there for one year before moving to Andrews to teach. It was in Andrews that she met her husband of more than 60 years, the late Thomas Donald Burris.

The couple then moved back to Orangeburg County in the Goodbys Creek area where she grew up.

She taught algebra for several years at Orangeburg High School, she said.

She enjoys visits from her former students. One is employed at Magnolias.

The couple didn’t have any children, but they had 11 nieces and nephews, one of whom has died.

When Burris was born, Woodrow Wilson was the U.S. president.

Three days after Burris’ birth, Congress passed the 19th Amendment, which gave many women the right to vote.

The amendment was ratified on Aug. 18, 1920.

Burris has also lived through two global pandemics.

The global influenza pandemic of 1918 was still ongoing when she was born.

She also lived through the global COVID-19 pandemic, which began in March 2020 and officially ended on May 23 of this year.

Another notable event Burris recalls is the snow storm that hit the T&D Region in February 1973.

Burris was 53. She and her husband lived near U.S. Highway 301 and realized motorists were becoming stranded on the highway.

Her husband rode a tractor to the highway and asked for stranded motorists to ride back with him to the house where they could spend the night and eat a hot meal.

“He got eight to 10 people, brought them on the tractor and brought them to the house and we fed them,” Burris said.

At other times at their home, Burris and her husband enjoyed grafting and growing camellias. They had a greenhouse full of them, she said.

“They were ever so pretty,” she added.

Gatewood said she remembers her aunt and uncle placing the camellias in church and giving them to individuals who were sick.

Burris and her husband were active members of First Baptist Church of Elloree.

Burris keeps an active life for a 104-year-old.

She participates in bingo matches at Magnolias. She wins prizes when she gets B-I-N-G-O first, too.

“If I didn’t win, I wouldn’t like it so much,” she said with a soft laugh.

Gatewood said she and her aunt enjoy playing a few rounds of Tri-Ominos too – it’s a game that requires quick math skills.

Burris’ cheerful disposition, quick wit and kindness continues to serve her well over the many decades.

As for the secret to her longevity, she said, “I didn’t have anything to do with that.” She said to always keep trusting the Lord.