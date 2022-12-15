Reaching out to animals; shelter shares food, searches for pet parents

For Orangeburg resident Robert Mirmow, three free 50-pound bags of dog food made the holiday budget easier.

Mirmow was one of dozens of Orangeburg County residents to stop by the Orangeburg County Animal Shelter to pick up pet supplies thanks to a partnership with the online retailer, Chewy.

Mirmow’s two dogs – a Chesapeake Bay retriever and Labrador retriever – are the recipients of ample supplies of Purina Pro Plan dog food.

“That’s three bags of really good dog food,” Mirmow said, gesturing to the bags in the bed of his pickup truck.

Another Orangeburg resident loaded up with food for her three dogs and two cats.

“This is very helpful and something I don’t have to worry about. Now I just have to buy my children’s food,” she said with a laugh.

The giveaway on Wednesday was the second one in the county this month.

Orangeburg County Codes Enforcement Director Mernard Clarkson said the first pet supplies giveaway for the month was held last Wednesday in Springfield

The next one is scheduled for Dec. 21 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., or while supplies last, at Holly Hill Town Hall, located at 8423 Old State Road in Holly Hill.

Each household is limited to three bags.

The supplies are free and provided on a first-come first-served basis.

Clarkson estimates that at least 200 bags of pet food are given away at each of the three events.

The Orangeburg County Animal Shelter is also hosting its sixth annual Christmas Party on Dec. 18.

During the Christmas Party, “The public will be allowed to interact with the dogs and play with them in our outdoor play yards,” Animal Control Assistant Manager Margaret Girardeau said.

Monetary donations and unwrapped toys/presents for the animals are welcomed and encouraged.

The Orangeburg County Animal Shelter is located at 1596 Ellis Avenue in Orangeburg.

The “All Things Animals” effort is still underway at the shelter and participating rescues:

• Healing Species at healingspecies.org. They may also be reached at info@healingspecies.org and 803-535-6543.

• For the Love of a Paw at fortheloveofapaw.org. They may also be reached at fortheloveofapaw@gmail.com and 803-331-8267.

• Pawsitively Orangeburg at facebook.com/Pawsitivelyorangeburg and pawsitivelyorangeburg@gmail.com. This organization is not an in-take shelter, but provides volunteers who help animal groups in Orangeburg through fundraising efforts, according to its official Facebook page.

• Saving Animals Southern Style – also called SASS – at facebook.com/savingsanimalssouthernstyle and rescuewithsass@gmail.com

• Orangeburg SPCA at orangeburgspca.org. They may also be reached at adopt@orangeburgspca.org and 803-536-3918.

The “All Things Animals” initiative is a concerted effort to get 25 animals adopted from each of the participating shelters through the end of December.

There are application processes for each prospective adoptee.

For the next two Fridays, the Orangeburg County Animal Shelter will stay open until 8 p.m. for adoptions.

Clarkson said the effort is, “Still continuing. It’s not moving as fast as I would like, but it’s still moving.”

For more information about adoptions at the Orangeburg County Animal Shelter, visit its Facebook page.