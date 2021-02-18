Prosecutor returns corruption probe to S.C. attorney general

COLUMBIA — A special prosecutor who pursued public corruption cases against several South Carolina politicians turned over his remaining caseload to state Attorney General Alan Wilson on Wednesday.

In a letter to Wilson, Solicitor David Pascoe wrote that “procedural confusion” spawned by a South Carolina Supreme Court decision overturning one of his convictions led to the suspension of the probe, The State newspaper reported.

In January, a divided South Carolina Supreme Court ruled that Pascoe - appointed by Wilson as special prosecutor in 2014 - had overstepped his authority, saying that the solicitor only had legal jurisdiction to go after some, but not all, of the lawmakers against whom he brought charges.

In that ruling, the court threw out a misconduct in office conviction but upheld an 18-month prison sentence for former Rep. Jim Harrison, who had appealed 2018 convictions on misconduct in office and perjury.

The probe began seven years ago as an investigation into ex-House Speaker Bobby Harrell spending campaign money on personal expenses.

The investigation then found political consultant Richard Quinn Sr. and his son, former Rep. Richard Quinn Jr., took more than $4 million from lobbyists to illegally influence legislators.