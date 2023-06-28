Orangeburg Post 4 dropped to 0-9 on the season after a 3-1 loss to St. George Post 105 Tuesday at Dorchester Academy.

Forrest Sutcliffe led Post 4 with two hits including a double. Cameron King provided the lone run with a sacrifice fly in the first inning. Nathan Moody, Colin Wolfe, Aaron Ulmer, Robert Craig and Hoyt Bailey each added hits.

St. George tied the game in the fourth on a Nicholas Pinckney double that scored Manning Thompson, and would take the lead in the fifth when Harrison Wimberly scored on a passed ball.

Post 105 pitcher Trevor Hilton threw a complete game giving up seven hits and one run while striking out four batters.

Sutcliffe took the loss after throwing six innings. He allowed four hits and two earned runs while striking out five batters.

Both teams will continue their series Thursday at Mirmow Field in Orangeburg, and will conclude the regular season Friday at Dorchester Academy. Both games are scheduled to begin at 7 p.m.