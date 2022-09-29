Pinopolis Lock out of service as Ian approaches

MONCKS CORNER – As a safety precaution prior to inclement weather anticipated from Hurricane Ian, the Pinopolis Lock on Lake Moultrie at Santee Cooper’s Jefferies Hydroelectric Station will be closed beginning at 1 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 29. Once weather conditions improve, Santee Cooper team members will assess when to reopen the lock.

For updates on lock availability, boaters can follow Santee Cooper on Facebook and Twitter, and can call 843-899-LOCK (5625). The lock, part of the Santee Cooper Hydroelectric and Navigation Project, has been in service since 1942, when Santee Cooper first began generating electricity. Santee Cooper manages lakes Marion and Moultrie, South Carolina’s largest freshwater resource.

