Orangeburg woman guilty of assault and battery

Ashley Charena Modest Williams, 25, of 237 Folly Road, Orangeburg, pleaded guilty to two counts of first-degree assault and battery during a recent term of court held at the Orangeburg County Courthouse.

She was originally charged with two counts of attempted murder, but pleaded guilty to two counts of first-degree assault and battery instead.

Circuit Judge Heath Taylor sentenced her under the Youthful Offender Act not to exceed six years, suspended to two years of probation.

He gave Williams credit for having already served one day in jail.

Prosecutors dismissed her charge of hit-and-run involving minor personal injury.

In other recent guilty pleas:

Michael Dione McGee II, 29, of 3412 Fox Hunt Drive, Memphis, Tennessee, pleaded guilty to violating custody order.

Taylor sentenced him to prison for 353 days and gave him credit for time served.

He ordered McGee not to have any contact with the victims except through family court orders.

Titus Jerome McLune, 34, of 147 Donna Street, Cordova, pleaded guilty to discharging a firearm into a dwelling, unlawful carrying of a pistol and second or subsequent offense possession of less than one ounce of marijuana.

He was originally charged with possession of a firearm by a person convicted of a violent felony and first-offense possession with intent to distribute marijuana, but he pleaded guilty to unlawful possession of a firearm and second or subsequent offense possession of less than one ounce of marijuana.

Taylor sentenced him to prison for three years, provided that after he served two days, the remainder of his sentence would be suspended to two years of probation.

He gave McLune credit for having already served two days in jail.

Danull Miller, 41, of 192 Daytona Drive, North, pleaded guilty to third-degree domestic violence.

Taylor sentenced him to 90 days in jail, provided that after he served 25 days, the remainder of his sentence would be reduced to six months of probation.

Taylor gave Miller credit for having already served 25 days in jail.

Kentrell Jarod Sweeper, 23, of 4083 Charleston Highway, Orangeburg, pleaded guilty to second-degree domestic violence.

Taylor sentenced him under the Youthful Offender Act not to exceed three years, provided that after he served one day, the remainder of his sentence would be suspended to two years of probation.

He gave Sweeper credit for having already served one day.

Thomas F. Watson, 54, of 1160 Sheppard Road, Orangeburg, pleaded guilty to stalking.

Taylor sentenced him to prison for five years, provided that after he served 646 days, the remainder of his sentence would be suspended to three years of probation.

He gave Watson credit for having already served 646 days in jail.

Watson is required to wear a GPS monitor for at least one year.

If Watson doesn’t have any GPS violations, he will be allowed to have his monitor removed.

Leo Lamont Zene, 42, of 1620 Spirit Drive, Santee, pleaded guilty pointing and presenting a firearm at a person.

Taylor sentenced him to three years in prison, provided that after he serves 172 days, the remainder of his term will be suspended to three years of probation.

He gave Zene credit for having already served 172 days in jail.

Prosecutors dismissed his charges of open container of alcohol, first-offense driving under suspension license not suspended for DUI, use of license plate other than for vehicle which issued, failure to register vehicle and first-offense uninsured motor vehicle fee violation.