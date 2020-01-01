Beginning Jan. 1, the people of Orangeburg County will start documenting the year of 2020 in the writing of documents, notifications, events and other publications as a point of reference. This will mark the period of living in the new decade.
In some circles, people believe the new decade will begin on Jan. 1, 2020, and end Dec. 31, 2029. Then, there are others who feel it starts in January 2021 and ends Dec. 31, 2030. Therefore, the opinion of which is correct will be determined by the individual.
In spite of the inevitable fact of living in the next decade, we are challenged in every possible to make Orangeburg County a much better place to live. Sadly, the new decade will bring not-so-good news for the 362 employees of Koyo, which will close its Orangeburg plant in 2021.
On Jan. 1, 1970, The T&D published the following editorial; “An Editorial: The Old and New Decade — The City of Orangeburg enjoyed in the last decade its greatest strides forward in its history. There is every reason to believe that its development, culturally, spiritually, economically, industrially, agriculturally and in all other fields will continue. And there is still much room for improvement.
“As it should be, the spiritual development and enrichment of the city was the most significant. The last 10 years was marked by the building of at least six new churches and the expansion of the physical properties of others. Among the new houses of worship, in Metropolitan Orangeburg were St. Andrew’s United Methodist Church, the Northside, Northgate and Garden City Baptist Churches, the First Southern Methodist Church and Holy Trinity Catholic Church.
“The industrialization of the community was in marked contrast to any other preceding period. Contributing to the industrial economy now are the Utica Tool Co., the pioneering industrial plant; the SCM Corp. plant, second to arrive and Fabrics Services Inc … along with a number of smaller plants.
“The decade, too, has seen many retail improvements in the merchandising facilities along East Russell St. and the opening of the Orangeburg Mall along with the opening of additional parking facilities to serve not only the people of Orangeburg but visitors to the city.
“Substantial expansion and improvements have been completed at the Orangeburg Regional Hospital. County residents are now served in a new and modern structure for the Orangeburg County Free Library, and Wade Hampton Academy was successfully launched as a balance to the city’s school facilities and offerings.
“Conceived during the past decade but a goal for the next is the creation of an outstanding attraction, not only to bring tourism to our area but for the benefit of those living here. A temporary period of inflation may have slowed its progress, but the 1970’s may provide the means by which it can be accomplished.
“The new decade should also bring a renewed interest in politics. Youth should take an active interest in the affairs of the city and its operation with, perhaps, a youth council to give its views to City Council on issues involving their interests.
“And as we enter into the ‘70’s, there should be even stronger enforcement of all of the laws by the city’s Police Department, especially as concerns traffic safety. The use of the police radar should not be confined merely to the through highways which bisect the city but should work in eliminating speed tests and drag racing in residential areas which endanger personal safety far more than do the occasional tourist who exceeds our speed limits.
“It is with knowledge and appreciation of the advances of the outgoing decade and with hopes and prayers for continued progress in the one to come that The Times and Democrat wishes for is readers a happy, prosperous, safe and sane New Year’s.”
As we make plans to travel the road of life in Orangeburg County for the next decade, it is our sincere hope that the leaders within all of the elements of this life will seek high visionary goals for the people they serve. If they do, Orangeburg County will certainly reap the benefits of an elevated quality of life that the people deserve.
