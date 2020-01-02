“Welcome, Grand American!” -- for the 55th year.
It’s been 5-1/2 decades since a group of local coon-hunting enthusiasts joined forces with others from around the region and the country to make Orangeburg the home for a wintertime field trials for coon dogs. The veterans tell the story of real skepticism about the event.
Not so now, with the Orangeburg-based Grand American Coon Hunt having become the largest field trials for raccoon hounds in the United States. The event draws more than 30,000 people each January to Orangeburg. Its direct economic impact has been estimated as high as $6.5 million.
That’s a far cry from that first year, when some hunters had to withdraw to serve as judges. And Orangeburg is proud to continue serving as host for the benefit, ranked among the top 20 tourist events in the Southeast.
South Carolina has been a hub of dog-trialing since the early 1900s when professional trainers from across the country recognized the state as ideal for wintertime dog training. The Grand American, which is the first United Kennel Club-licensed event of the year, is the granddaddy of hunts.
Dog breeders bring along their very best to tempt everyone -- hunters in search of a hunting dog or individuals in search of a pet.
You have free articles remaining.
Hunters bring their prize-winning coon dogs to compete with hopes of winning the coveted title of grand champion. Points are earned by dogs for their ability to locate and track the animal, but the raccoons are not injured or killed.
The event also features a bench show and various other contests. In the bench show, dogs are classed by age and judged by sex, breed, conformation, color and stance. It’s an event that has grown individually into a popular one on its own merit.
The success of the Grand American in Orangeburg continues, with officials saying last year’s crowds were the largest ever. Other communities certainly would welcome the event with open arms, but Orangeburg is a home the hunters and visitors find to their liking.
According to the United Kennel Club, “History and tradition have molded the lives of the people of Orangeburg County -- creating residents who take pleasure in greeting everyone they meet with a smile and a warm hello. Their support of the Grand American is a testament to their hospitality.”
We speak for our community in hoping we remain a deserving host. Welcome, Grand American!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.