The late Times and Democrat columnist Joyce W. Milkie was never reluctant to offer a critical assessment. Of the state's festivals, she wrote in 1997: "The loss of ‘something’ ... has happened to the S.C. Festival of Roses. Remember when we first started, the town opened its homes to visiting pageant contestants, there was a real 'community' feeling about the whole thing. Celebrities visited and there always was something special happening.

"Well, the festivals are still here and Branchville can be proud of what it has, just as we, in Orangeburg, brag each year about the S.C. Festival of Roses. But I have news for those who think things are 'bigger and better' than they were 'way back when' -- it isn't so. Maybe we should stop everything and start another festival.

''Don't know. Do know that the gardens always look gorgeous ... and people come and seem to enjoy. So guess this is only the 'old timers, traditionalists, complaining and griping again.' We helped start this whole thing, so guess we have a right to do a critique on how things are going now, don't we?''

Make no mistake, Milkie loved the Rose Festival (renamed the Orangeburg Festival of Roses) and festivals all around. She wrote about them for more than three decades, participated actively in many and was among the founding group for the first Orangeburg event 50 years ago. She worked as a volunteer on the festival committee for more than two decades and actively assisted with the Queen of Roses pageant.

Milkie knew festivals in South Carolina incorporate community pride and fun with a healthy dose of memories. Most began as a type of community reunion, bringing together people from home and those returning to their roots to visit and reminisce.

That the Rose Festival grew in scope and sprawl was inevitable. It was and is progress.

Festivals have changed as times have changed -- and Joyce W. Milkie was no fan of change. She wrote and talked fondly of the "good old days.”

Joyce Milkie died in 2002. Some at this year's festival will remember her. Most won't.

As they walk through the gardens, as they enjoy entertainment, they can thank her for her years of direct connection with the festival and advocacy for it and Orangeburg.

As late as 1999, when Milkie's lack of mobility got up her admittedly "Yankee" dander, she wrote with sentiment about a trip to the gardens during the festival. It was the other side of Joyce W. Milkie.

''The S.C. Festival of Roses was great. Didn't get to wander around much. My walker doesn't like to travel very far, but it was good seeing the people, the really beautiful children and several very cute pupdogs.''

For the 50th anniversary of the Orangeburg Festival of Roses this weekend, Orangeburg will miss Milkie and many others from “the good old days” of the event's beginning. But the foundation they laid means new generations of festival-goers are building their own memories of what will become tomorrow's "good old days.''