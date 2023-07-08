South Carolina continues to grow as a military-friendly state.

It is home to eight major military installations and more than 417,000 military veterans, the eighth-highest total of military retirees in the nation. That includes one of every 10 adults in the state, according to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.

The South Carolina Military Base Task Force, which is part of the South Carolina Department of Veterans Affairs, in 2019 released the report, The Economic Impact of S.C. Military Community: 2019 Update. It found that the total economic impact of South Carolina’s military community surpasses $25.3 billion annually.

In 2002, the state took a key step to boost its military connection.

Gov. Henry McMaster signed the Workforce Enhancement and Military Recognition Act, which exempts all military retirement pay that is included in South Carolina taxable income from the state's income tax, no matter the taxpayer's age.

South Carolina lawmakers in 2023 took another big step to aid military families moving to the state. They will face fewer obstacles while enrolling their children in public school. The South Carolina Department of Education has notified all districts of the new law so that they can be ready to implement it for the upcoming school year.

“In South Carolina, we’re known for the warm welcome we provide to service members and their families. I’m pleased to see this commonsense policy change that honors our military families by making it easier to enroll their students,” State Superintendent of Education Ellen Weaver said.

The new law asks districts to accept enrollment applications and residency documents electronically from active-duty military families. Additionally, the law instructs districts to look beyond the list of “proof of residency” documents routinely required for enrollment and provide flexibility for military families who may not yet have access to those documents.

The law gives a great deal of discretion to each school district on determining the list of acceptable documents, with the guiding principle of resolving ambiguity in favor of enrolling the student.

“When I moved to South Carolina as a member of the military, my family personally found the documentation required for school enrollment challenging,” said Spartanburg Republican Rep. Bobby J. Cox, who served as the primary sponsor of the bill.

“A change in station is already difficult enough for these families, and it’s our duty to remove any points of stress we can to make their transition to a new location easier," the former U.S. Army Ranger said.

Frequent moves are a constant for military families. Making the transition easier by lessening red tape to get children in school makes sense in a state with such a major military presence.

Echoing S.C. Department of Veterans Affairs Secretary Todd McCaffrey: "I’m proud of South Carolina and appreciative of Rep. Bobby J. Cox and our General Assembly for their continued support for our military and their families.”