EDITORIAL: Remembering fateful day 30 years ago

The day in 1993 is unforgettable — even 30 long years later.

It was a Friday, Jan. 15. A bad check call to Prince of Orange Mall took city policeman Tommy Harrison there. What awaited was a bad man.

Community policing wasn’t the buzz word in 1993, but it was Harrison’s way. He liked to talk to people. He was a young officer with an old approach, an effective manner. He was a friend.

That is what brought Harrison to encounter Thomas Ivey on that fateful day at the mall. He was finding out information, unaware of the true nature of the threat from the Alabama prison escapee.

Ivey said later that he did not intend to harm Harrison, that the weapon he had concealed on his person went off by accident, the ricocheting bullet striking Harrison. In other words, it was some kind of accident.

No one believes such. This was a young man bent on violence. He unloaded on Harrison after that, shooting him five more times. The officer had no chance.

And it wasn’t just an officer that Ivey killed. His trail of terror would end in Orangeburg. But it did not begin here.

Days before the encounter at the mall, Ivey and his traveling companion, another jail escapee, stopped a Columbia businessman going about his work one evening. They seized Robert Montgomery’s SUV — forcing him to go along. The trip to a secluded spot near North would be Montgomery’s last. Ivey executed him.

This past week, 30 years later, when too many people in Orangeburg do not remember what happened in January 1993, we call attention to a monument on downtown's Memorial Plaza.

The monument was brought about as the Eagle Scout project of Tris Waystack, then a 14-year-old member of Boy Scout Troop 45, the locally organized People Against Crime movement and Harrison’s family.

On the Harrison monument, an officer is depicted in a kneeling position, accepting a flower from a little girl. A young boy looks on. What few know is the little girl is Harrison’s sister-in-law; the boy, his own son. The officer was a fellow policeman with the Orangeburg Department of Public Safety.

Below the officer and children is the simple inscription: “Because he is my friend.”

Orangeburg must not forget Tommy Harrison and Robert Montgomery.