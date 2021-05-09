EDITORIAL: Nurses stay course amid coronavirus

The Times and Democrat today honors nurses during National Nurses Week. The role of the professionals at “the heart of health care” has never been more important.

As in 2019 and 2020, the newspaper received nominations for 10 nurses to be honored in 2021. And as in the past two years, the stories of the 10 honorees reflect dedication and caring far beyond any call of duty.

Particularly during the continuing pandemic, the jobs of nurses have been more difficult, challenging and dangerous. But they push ahead, committed to patients and families.

The 10 nursing honorees featured in a special section today were selected by a panel of judges considering nominations submitted by people from Orangeburg, Calhoun and Bamberg counties. In profiling the honorees, we asked a number of questions, from what prompted the honoree to become a nurse to a most memorable moment.

And we asked about the impact of COVID-19 on them and nursing as a whole. Some told stories of direct impact and heartbreak while nearly all said the changes brought by the coronavirus emergency will have lasting impact on their profession and health care as a whole.

Some examples: