EDITORIAL: Nurses stay course amid coronavirus

The Times and Democrat today honors nurses during National Nurses Week. The role of the professionals at “the heart of health care” has never been more important.
As in 2019 and 2020, the newspaper received nominations for 10 nurses to be honored in 2021. And as in the past two years, the stories of the 10 honorees reflect dedication and caring far beyond any call of duty.
Particularly during the continuing pandemic, the jobs of nurses have been more difficult, challenging and dangerous. But they push ahead, committed to patients and families.
The 10 nursing honorees featured in a special section today were selected by a panel of judges considering nominations submitted by people from Orangeburg, Calhoun and Bamberg counties. In profiling the honorees, we asked a number of questions, from what prompted the honoree to become a nurse to a most memorable moment.
And we asked about the impact of COVID-19 on them and nursing as a whole. Some told stories of direct impact and heartbreak while nearly all said the changes brought by the coronavirus emergency will have lasting impact on their profession and health care as a whole.
Some examples:
• Amanda Peeples, registered nurse case manager with Grove Park Hospice: "It was difficult last summer, when we started getting hospice referrals of people that were being treated for COVID-19 in the hospital and now wanted to come home to die. Most of those patients were not terminally ill prior to COVID-19. It was even more difficult when we had some of our very own dear patients contract COVID-19 and quickly decline and die. It has been heart wrenching to watch patients decline and change so fast and you are trying to treat their symptoms and make them comfortable, but you still feel so helpless and heartbroken.”
• Evelyn Pauling, a registered nurse with over 34 years in the profession: "The coronavirus pandemic has been life-altering for us all. As a nurse, the coronavirus has altered the way we provide care, education and support for patients. At times when no visitation was allowed due to the increase in COVID-19 cases, we were the only support system for patients. This may include holding a patient’s hand during end of life, allowing family to have Facetime over the phone or tablet and praying with my patients. In the future, I anticipate that COVID-19 will impact various areas of nursing such as resource shortages, an increase in telehealth and an increase in job role expansion."
• Jesse West, a registered nurse at the Regional Medical Center: "During this time, I have been most proud of how our community has come together to help care for each other. It has truly been a blessing to be a part of caring for this community alongside other caring individuals.”
• Jessica Brady, registered nurse in the ER at the Regional Medical Center: "Nursing during the midst of the pandemic is something I hope I never have to do again but would in a heartbeat if needed. COVID has challenged nurses mentally and physically. It has been chaotic and exhausting. I genuinely almost forgot what it was like to be a nurse pre-COVID.”
• Vicki Osborne, registered nurse at Grove Park Hospice: "The death toll and illness caused by the coronavirus are devastating. I am so hopeful that better days are ahead as the vaccines are helping put an end to this most difficult era."
No matter the COVID-19 impact now and long term, these nurses are committed to staying the course. There will be other crises and emergencies, and they will deal with them.
As honoree Rachael White, a registered nurse of 29 years, stated: "Medicine is constantly changing. Every day we learn and grow. We cannot be afraid of the future. We just have to take one day at the time.”