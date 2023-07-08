As the sheriff of Orangeburg County, I have been intentional about traveling the county along with members of my staff to hear the needs and concerns of those we serve. I not only hear from them, but I have also created ways for those employed with our agency to relay their needs and concerns. A lot of these needs are met through the approved budget by County Council.

As the agency head, I anxiously await each year to see what is approved from our budget submission. This year was different than previous years as I found out about my budget on June 15 on page A5 of The Times and Democrat, which in all accounts is surprising. I find it baffling that a budget that has not gone through even the SECOND READING has already been set for “about $9.2 million,” per The T&D, with other additions.

The article closes with the date of the public hearing and third reading, which is now a moot point since my budget has been discussed PUBLICLY with over 100,000 people prior to a vote and prior to any conversation with me. The transparency of our budget is something for which I have always been an advocate.

However, I have always been an advocate for the public getting accurate information and, in this case, that was far from the truth. It is only fair for the citizens of Orangeburg County to know that the $9.2 million budget that the article alluded to is not the operating budget of the agency. Of the $9.2 million, the operation budget would be roughly $1.8 million.

Per the article, “the additional 10 officers would cost the county $1.3 million, or an additional 4 mills on top of the 4 mills already proposed.”

As I mentioned earlier, the math doesn’t add up. We currently have 100-plus sworn employees. If each officer costs $130,000, then our payroll budget alone would reflect $13 million and not the current $9.2 million for everything (operations/equipment/and payroll).

The vests are mandatory. They must be replaced every five years or sooner if the officer wears them continuously. We can’t control this any more than latex gloves for EMS or stab-proof vests/handcuffs for corrections officers.

Question: Was it implied that sheriff’s deputies do not need vests?

The issue of $75,000 for weapons is the same as the vests. Is the county’s position that weapons, upgrades and ammunition are not needed?

30 vacancies will remain vacant if we can’t be competitive in the market.

The command staff has juggled available positions and only on rare occasions has needed to reposition and reclassify positions due to the fluidity of the current profession.

It is also necessary to clarify that the funds allotted for vests and weapons are not additions to the budget. Those are recurring requests based on providing the necessary tools for deputies to do the job that they have sworn to do.

The $197,000 additional that was mentioned in the article is for mandatory items that protect the employees who are in the trenches every day. These items do not benefit the employees’ pay, benefits or ability to feed their families.

The software mentioned is a software that streamlines our policy and procedure implementation and review, as well as positions us with the proper tools to be successfully state-accredited. The request for the retention bonuses was submitted to acknowledge the hard work, dedication and loyalty of the deputies as well as our civilian employees.

These deputies are covering a significantly large county while still responding to mental health patients, assisting other agencies such as EMS and the detention center, and covering patrol for over half of the municipalities due to having no law enforcement agencies or the agencies being understaffed.

I also understand that the daily operations of this agency are successful in many ways due to the work of our clerical/administrative staff. When reviewing the salaries, I discovered that five of our clerical staff were making less than $27,000, and not just one as was incorrectly stated in the article. I felt it only right to advocate for their pay increase in this new budget.

These are the current salaries provided by Orangeburg County administration prior to our request for an increase. In 2023 as a county entity we are paying someone who is the sole breadwinner of their family only $23,214 and we have four other employees not making more than $26,901.68. That is absurd.

It was even more disheartening when we found out that we lost out on a clerical candidate because the applicant took a position with another county entity with less clerical responsibilities paying almost double what we could offer. Our request entailed making sure that our clerical staff members have a salary that is comparable to those in the county. Based on these salaries and a 5% raise along with other clerical staff throughout the county, this still puts my staff behind in compensation.

The article stated there are $2,150,450 in renovations for the oldest county building while millions have been spent on a new detention center, a library, coroner renovations and additions, and a projected new courthouse. There was a decision to pay the full sum of $1,071,563 all at one time for a five-year contract that was originally signed for a much smaller amount for the body cameras and “stun guns,” commonly called tasers. That decision was made by county administration.

Each request made by the Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office is with the intention to equip the men and women with the necessary tools to be effective and serve the citizens of the county with professionalism and excellence. The Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office should not be the agency that has to catch up with other law enforcement agencies across the state.

I am also interested in knowing if there will be an announcement of the budgets and a full review of the request of other county entities in The T&D as in this case without prior conversation. As our population grows and welcomes new businesses, it is my job as the chief law enforcement officer to ensure that our agency has the personnel and resources to meet the demand of our community.

I applaud County Administrator Harold Young along with County Council in their continuous efforts to bring growth to Orangeburg County. I just want to make sure that the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office is a part of that growth. The citizens deserve a law enforcement agency that is adequately supplied with the resources that cause it to grow along with the county and meet the increasing demands.

As the sheriff, I understand that I cannot do this alone. I have asked County Council for their help and suggestions on how we can better maximize our resources to serve this county. As always, I thank County Council for their support and the citizens for the opportunity to serve.