Re: response to Bill Connor’s July 1 column titled "Two tiers of justice."

In 1619 when the first slaves came to this country, there were two tiers of justice.

When the first nine presidents owned slaves, there were two tiers of justice.

With the Indian Removal Act, there were two tiers of justice.

With the theft of lands settled by indigenous tribes for western expansion of white men, there was two tiers of justice.

When police beat demonstrators at the Edmund Pettus Bridge, there were two standards of justice.

With the lynching of both Black and white men under vigilante justice, there were two tiers of justice.

When South Carolina committed treason against the Union, there were two tiers of justice.

When women were not granted equality or the right to vote under the Constitution, there were two tiers of justice.

There are numerous other examples of two tiers of justice for minorities, women and women of color, sexual minorities who have done no wrong other than to be themselves. Yes, there are two tiers of justice for the poor and the wealthy in our legal system.

Now for the "whataboutism" of the political process. If any politician breaks the law, he or she should be held accountable. Donald Trump should have his day in court. If he broke the law, he should be held accountable. Otherwise those who gave their lives for this country did so in vain. It would be an affront to the flag we salute and the national anthem.

There are still investigations of high-ranking members of Congress who may have broken laws in relation to the Jan. 6 riot and interference with the election of the current president. If Joe Biden broke the law or Lindsey Graham or others, they should be held accountable. I can guarantee that our history is replete with two tiers of justice.

Arnold Bass is from Orangeburg.