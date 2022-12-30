FRIDAY SERMON: Tiger in the tank

I wanted a tiger in the tank worse than ever—and I didn’t even have a tank.

Fake tiger tails were popular in the early seventies when I was a middle schooler. The mascot, the tiger, had first appeared for Esso in Norway around the turn of the twentieth century, but it didn’t make its United States’ debut until the end of World War II. Then, in 1959, Emery Smith, a young Chicago copywriter, created the slogan, “Put a tiger in your tank.”

In the early 1960s, motorists from around the world tied fake tiger tails to the gas tanks on their cars, most of which were located behind the rear license plate. They also sported bumper stickers that read, “I’ve got a tiger in my tank.” More than 2.5 million tails were sold in the United States alone.

Some Esso gas stations gave away these fake tiger tails. Every time my dad drove to a station for a fill-up, I hoped the attendant would give me a tiger tail. He never did. Now, I have lived to retirement age but never owned one.

The tiger and the tiger tail represented a power source, but according to Paul, believers possess a better power source. “In whom also, having believed, you were sealed with the Holy Spirit of promise” (Ephesians 1:13 NKJV).

Christ seals us with His Spirit—sometimes called the Comforter or Helper—and places His unremovable inscription on the seal.

God’s seal of the Spirit contains more power than any fuel I can put in my vehicle. Fuel in the tank gives out after I’ve driven so many miles, but God’s power never runs out. I may feel as if I’m running on empty when life’s circumstances get a little crazy, but I never am.

God’s power source possesses enough content to get us through any trial we face—and sometimes, they come with great intensity and seem to bunch up. But God’s power carries the momentum we need to fulfill His plan, regardless of what we must go through to see that plan materialize.

Perhaps the most comforting fact about the force that resides in us relates to our peace. This peace passes understanding, and we can experience it regardless of circumstances. It’s a peace we can’t explain—a peace that others who don’t have our power source seek.

When life seems overwhelming, remember the power source with which God has sealed you.