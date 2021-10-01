FRIDAY SERMON: The greatest treasure

My grandmother possessed a treasure only she knew about — or so she thought. Jesus also told a story about a treasure. Whatever the treasure was, a man discovered it hidden in a field. Keeping his find a secret, he sold everything he had and bought the field — and unknowing to who owned the field, the treasure in it.

Jesus compares the treasure to the Kingdom of Heaven, and by that He means salvation — the treasure we inherit when we recognize our sinfulness and run to the Savior who has drawn us to Himself by the power of His Spirit. When we ask, God removes the barrier separating us from Him and welcomes us into His family where we can enjoy the happiness of finding that treasure so many don’t find.

But God doesn’t want us to keep His treasure to ourselves. The man who purchased the field did. My grandmother did. My cousin and I did. God wants us to share our wealth. Jesus’ sacrifice on the cross was enough to forgive the sins of all of humanity. And God wants everyone to enjoy His treasure.

Jesus once said we should be willing to give up everything for this precious treasure He offers. Whatever keeps us from enjoying it isn’t worth our time and effort.

Have you discovered life’s greatest treasure? If so, tell someone about it.

Martin Wiles is Managing Editor of Christian Devotions and a proof-editor for Courier Publishing. His work is featured at www.lovelinesfromgod.com.

