Four months and several medications later, my wife finally discovered the art of contentment.

A casual walk around a local college’s track with our grandson brought on what she hadn’t been troubled with in quite some time: PVCs (premature ventricular contractions). A visit to the doctor and an EKG revealed numerous PVCs. The doctor issued several options: take medicine, have an ablation, implant a pacemaker, or do nothing and risk weakened heart muscles. We chose medicine, but several months and several medicines later, the doctor informed us the medicine route wasn’t working.

After the four-hour surgical procedure was over, the doctor entered the room. The areas where the PVCs occurred were extensive. He got most of them, but some lay in risky areas. Hopefully, he burned enough to give her relief. As the nurses rolled her back into the room and hooked up the blood pressure and pulse monitors, we anxiously awaited the first reading. Contentment came when we saw the first reading. Blood pressure was good, and her pulse rose to a higher range.

Paul learned the art of contentment over a lifetime of serving Christ. “I have learned in whatever state I am, to be content” (Philippians 4:11 NKJV).

Paul often endured unpleasant circumstances—some even life-threatening—but as he neared the end of his life, he confessed he had reached his contentment goal.

I can’t say I’ve reached the pinnacle Paul had, but I’m learning. Life experiences continually remind me God has my circumstances under control. I couldn’t fix my wife’s heart problems any more than I could a precarious financial situation. Or a broken relationship. Or an unwanted employment termination. What I can do is trust the One who can.

My wife and I have also learned contentment comes from laughing through difficult times. If we can’t fix them, we might as well laugh at them. Laughter is good medicine and doesn’t diminish our trust in God. Instead, it reflects the joy in our souls and our faith that God will bring good out of all situations.

Take some measured steps to help you learn the art of contentment.