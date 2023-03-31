We had no reason to think we’d need shelter in a storm.

My brother, two children, and I had set out for an overnight camping trip on the Appalachian Trail. No sooner had we reached the gap where we planned to camp than the sound of thunder peeled through the mountain valleys. So, we quickly erected our tents.

Within minutes, lighting popped, and rain poured. The only things separating us from danger were tall trees and the rubber mats we sat on. We knew an AT shelter sat a few hundred yards down the trail, but we were scared to venture out. After thirty minutes, the storm subsided enough for us to hightail it to the shelter. There, we spent the next four hours, listening as one storm after another marched across the mountains.

The psalmist pictures God as a shelter for those experiencing trouble. “The LORD is a shelter for the oppressed, a refuge in times of trouble.” -- Psalm 9:9 (NLT)

The AT shelter provided cover for us, but since it was only three sided and as exposed to lightning as our tents, we weren’t much safer. The shelter didn’t prevent the storm from coming nor shorten its length or intensity.

Having God as a shelter doesn’t mean storms won’t come. In fact, I’ve experienced numerous life storms since I made him my shelter. But in the shelter, God strengthens our faith in him to protect us. He may not prevent the storm, but he will safely carry us through it.

While the shelter doesn’t affect the storm, being in the shelter changes our perspective. Our Shelter can lessen the storm’s intensity and duration if he chooses. The shelter is also the place where we’re reassured that God’s in control. He won’t allow anything in our lives that won’t form us more into his image. In the shelter of God’s arms, we’re safe — even if the storm takes our lives.

What shelter do you run to when life gets loud and dangerous?