FRIDAY SERMON: Serving the people

Life for him resembled life in fictional Mayberry, North Carolina.

I once pastored a small church in small-town America—a church that had been founded the same year as America. One of my leaders was quite active in the church and took care of many matters. He also served as the chief of police.

Each week before church, I asked him how things were in Mayberry (a reference to "The Andy Griffith Show"). He’d smile and often tell me an amusing story that brought memories of things I’d witnessed on the television show. Such as the time, in the episode "Andy on Trial," when Deputy Fife told the State Police Commissioner, “The sheriff is more than just a sheriff. He's a friend. And the people in this town, they ain't got a better friend than Andy Taylor.”

One week, my friend said, “You’ll appreciate this.” I knew I was in for a good story. A ninety-two-year-old resident had called him for help. The morning was cold, and when he arrived, he found her fumbling with the remote for her space heater.

“Can you get this thing working?” she asked.

Initially, he couldn’t, but after removing the cover to the remote, he discovered a battery had fallen out. He found it on the floor, replaced it, turned her heater on, and handed her the remote.

“Can you do one more thing for me? she asked.

“Sure,” he said, “what do you need?”

“Will you run down to the pharmacy and get my medicine?”

He did. I marveled that places like this still exist among the hustle and bustle of busy lives and big cities. But inside, I smiled. Many leave small-town police forces for bigger cities and more money. Some crave more action than small towns provide. But my friend chose to say. He was doing what life is all about: serving the people.

He also made a habit of doing what Jesus commanded. “And if you give even a cup of cold water to one of the least of my followers, you will surely be rewarded” (Matthew 10:42 NLT).

Jesus made a habit of serving and taught us to do the same. Too often, we look for the actions that will bring the attention of many, that will earn us a reward, that will bring some type of recognition. Jesus says He will recognize our smallest acts of service when we perform them with the proper motives. Such as giving a cup of water to a thirsty person. Or putting a battery back into a remote. Or picking up medicine for someone who had no way to get it. Or a thousand other little things that no one but the person who needed the service will know about. But God knows ... and that’s enough.

What types of cold water can you offer?

Martin Wiles is Managing Editor of Christian Devotions and a proof-editor for Courier Publishing. His work is featured at www.lovelinesfromgod.com.

