Sometimes, we must live without others’ acceptance.

My family and I were always outsiders. Not because we were weird, unsociable, or had bad habits but because we hadn’t been born and raised in the town where my father pastored. Most others in the church were lifelong residents and related. Oh, we were loved and appreciated, but if it came down to it, they would forego our preferences because we were outsiders. Blood was thicker than water.

As a pastor, my family faced similar scenarios. We loved church members, and they loved us, but in the end, we were outsiders. We hadn’t been born there, and when the Lord called, we would leave. Their mentality was understandable.

“Don’t forget that you Gentiles used to be outsiders” (Ephesians 2:11 NLT).

Gentiles—anyone who wasn’t a Jew—were outsiders too. God chose the nation of Israel as his special people and gave them rules, regulations, and ceremonies. The Gentiles weren’t part of the community unless they became a Jew in practice. The division between Jew and Gentile remained for thousands of years until after the church’s birth. But in Christ, no distinction exists.

If I’m considered an outsider by God, I’ve chosen to remain separated from him. We can be insiders any time we choose by simply acknowledging his Son’s death and resurrection and accepting his forgiveness. Because God gives us the opportunity to become an insider when we don’t deserve it, we should do the same for others. We can erect any number of walls to keep people out of our lives, but God wants us to let them in.

Being an outsider means missing out on things the insiders enjoy—love, understanding, membership privileges, forgiveness, kindness. But God breaks down the wall of separation, and we should too.

Are there outsiders in your life who you need to invite in?