Camping in the mountains without light for the path can be disastrous.

When my brother, my children, and I backpacked in the mountains, we wanted our packs to be as light as possible. But a flashlight wasn’t one of the things I chose to omit. Additionally, I’d carry extra batteries—especially if we were camping in the winter months. Flashlights came in handy when preparing a meal before daylight, making a bathroom trip during the night, looking for something in my tent, and reading before I fell asleep. Camping in the mountains without some type of light would have been unthinkable.

My life path is just as tenuous or more so as the dark paths I’ve walked in the mountains or the campsites I’ve fumbled around in after dark. Without a light, I could stumble over roots, fall, and injure a body part. Trying to find my Bible in a dark tent isn’t fun either. Nor is trying to fix a stuck zipper on my sleeping bag or cooking supper during the winter months.

I sometimes feel I’m fumbling around in the dark in life. Darkness descends when a family member dies, when a trusted friend betrays us, or when a spouse walks out the door never to return. Darkness happens when the boss delivers the pink slip or when the doctor delivers bad news. Or when the professor stamps C in our grade slot when we tried so hard for an A. Darkness surrounds us when depression sets in and happiness steps out.

Whatever the darkness, God’s Word provides a lamp for our way, shining brightly so we can determine where we need to step to avoid falling and injuring ourselves. It will shine the light of peace on our troubled situations and illuminate happiness where sadness has settled. God’s Word reminds us who’s in control, that life does have meaning, and that a vibrant relationship with Christ is the way to experience peace in spite of our circumstances.

What are you using to light your path?