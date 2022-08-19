FRIDAY SERMON: Internal alarm

Only one time during the school year did it sound.

I don’t remember the first alarm clock I had, but I do recall the type: analog and wind-up. Eventually, the clocks progressed to battery-operated and then electric, but as long as they remained analog, setting the alarm proved tricky. Getting the alarm hand on the exact time was next to impossible.

Digital clocks revolutionized the alarm business. With a digital clock, I could tell exactly what time it was and set my alarm for the exact minute I wanted it to sound. This made life easier. My analog watch — a Timex, to be precise —also changed to digital, and I could do the same with it. Many now use their smartphones for their watches, and they, too, have alarms.

I’ve not needed any of these things for most of my life. Many people, me included, have an internal alarm clock. If I know when I need to get up, I merely remind myself before going to bed, and I’ll wake up at that time — or close to it. Funny how God has created our bodies.

God has also placed another type of alarm in us called our conscience — not conscious, which means to be awake. The conscience is the little voice in our heads that directs our life’s decisions.

Paul tells Timothy to keep his clear. “Cling to your faith in Christ, and keep your conscience clear. For some people have deliberately violated their consciences” (1 Timothy 1:19 NLT).

As I want my alarm to wake me to a new day or important dates, so God designs our consciences to awaken us to thoughts and actions that do and don’t please him. The conscience is negative and positive. With its promptings, we can do a good deed or say something positive to someone that we might not otherwise do or say. On the flip side, it might help us avoid doing or saying something we shouldn’t.

Honing our consciences regularly with spiritual truths from God’s Word is essential in keeping them working correctly so we can hear when God’s Spirit speaks to us. Filling them with God’s truth will lead us to pure actions and thoughts, making our life and the world a better place.

We might not need a physical clock, but we do need our internal clocks. Without them — or if we refuse to listen to them — our lives will be a mess.

Don’t turn your internal clock off. God has placed it there for a purpose.