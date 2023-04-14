Mine wasn’t sizable, but it seemed enormous at the time, especially when I didn’t know I had an inheritance in the waiting.

I was 15 and doing what many teens do — lying on my bed, trying to escape my parents. But when I heard the phone ring, I somehow knew why. My maternal grandfather, who farmed and lived in Vance, South Carolina, had died. Strokes had pummeled him frequently, each one leaving him more disabled than the previous one. My grandmother tended to him faithfully, to her own exhaustion.

After his death, his six grandchildren received an inheritance of $1,000 each. To some, that’s a small amount — and it wouldn’t go far now — but in 1975, for a teenager, it was enormous. I eventually used it to make a down payment on a new car.

My wife and I currently have three of our four parents still living — none from which we anticipate receiving a sizable inheritance. Nor do we have any wealthy aunts or uncles to bequeath money to us. So, unless something changes, we will live until we die as we do now: modestly.

But when I die, I expect a sizable inheritance. As God’s adopted child, I own everything his Son does — and that’s everything. But I don’t possess it yet. After death, I’ll enjoy what I can only read about in his Word now. The joys of heaven are indescribable, but God’s Word hints at what I can expect.

Furthermore, because we are united with Christ, we have received an inheritance from God, for he chose us in advance, and he makes everything work out according to his plan. Ephesians 1:11 (NLT)

Occasionally, a disgruntled family member will dispute a will — and the stated inheritance. As a result, the inheritance the deceased wished to leave to a relative might be diminished or even taken away. Not so with our future inheritance. It is as sure as the Word of God, which cannot be changed or overruled.

Although our salvation experience initiates when we surrender to Christ, it is not finalized until we reach heaven. God has saved us from the penalty of our sins, but how wonderful to know He’ll eventually deliver us from the presence of sin.

Do you have a spiritual inheritance in the waiting?